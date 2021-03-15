PM Modi to Hold Meeting With CMs Amid Rising COVID Cases: Reports
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting with the chief ministers of states at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, 17 March, to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, reports said on Monday.
The meeting would come as daily cases in several states across the country, especially in Maharashtra, have risen in the last few days.
On Monday, India reported 26,291 new infections, taking the tally in the country to 1,13,85,339. The death increased by 118 to 1,58,725.
Earlier this year, the daily reported coronavirus cases dropped below the 10,000-mark, as India had been showing a steady declining trend since the peak of 90,000 plus cases in September last year.
