After both India and Australia accepted the US' offer to be part of the expanded G-7 meet on China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Scott Morrison held a virtual summit on Thursday, 4 June, to strengthen their bilateral strategic relationship. This is the first virtual bilateral summit held by PM Modi."I thank you PM Modi for your leadership not just within India but broadly throughout G-20, Indo-Pacific and the stabilizing, constructive and very positive role that you have played in these very difficult times," said Australian PM Scott Morrison during the summit.Meanwhile, PM Modi too thanked Australia for "taking care" of the Indian community in the country, especially the students."Our government has taken the decision to view this COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity. In India, a process of comprehensive reforms has been initiated in almost all areas. Very soon its result will be seen at the ground level," PM Modi said.The focus of the virtual meeting would be to explore the possibilities of "stepping up investments and trade with each other," sources said, adding that a number of MoUs and announcements are in the pipeline.Prime Minister Morrison was to visit India in January and May but couldn't first due to bush fires in Australia and now due to the coronavirus-related restrictions. As a result, the two leaders decided to hold a virtual meeting.The meeting assumes significance in view of the situation that has emerged between the US and China since the COVID-19 pandemic which originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province, six months ago.Officials in New Delhi argue that as democratic nations, India and Australia have developed an understanding of each other's perspectives on regional and global issues."We have a shared approach to a free open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. This has led to a convergence of mutual interest in many areas. The relations are strong not only at the bilateral level but also at the plurilateral level," an official said.(With inputs from IANS)