PM Modi to Celebrate Diwali With BSF & Army Troops in Jaisalmer

In 2019, the Prime Minister celebrated the festival with troops deployed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The year before, he travelled to meet soldiers in Uttarakhand. and In 2017, he spent Diwali with troops posted in Gurez sector of north Kashmir.

He spent his first Diwali with soldiers as PM in Siachen in 2014 in a rare and unannounced visit. He has followed the practice every year by celebrating the festival with soldiers in forward areas.