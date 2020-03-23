PM Modi Thanks Afghanistan, B’desh for COVID-19 Emergency Fund
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 23 March thanked Bangladesh and Afghanistan for contributing to the COVID-19 emergency fund for SAARC countries, saying the challenge can be overcome by working together.
He also thanked Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani for his contribution to the emergency fund.
Besides Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal have contributed to the fund.
Addressing SAARC leaders and representatives on 15 March, Modi had proposed an emergency fund with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India.
