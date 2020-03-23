PM Modi Thanks Afghanistan, B’desh for COVID-19 Emergency Fund
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Photo: PTI)

PM Modi Thanks Afghanistan, B’desh for COVID-19 Emergency Fund

PTI
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 23 March thanked Bangladesh and Afghanistan for contributing to the COVID-19 emergency fund for SAARC countries, saying the challenge can be overcome by working together.

“Grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh for announcing USD 1.5 million as contribution to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Through our solidarity and working together, we will overcome challenges posed by COVID-19,”
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Also Read : PM Modi Proposes SAARC Fund, Stresses Joint Effort on COVID-19

Loading...

He also thanked Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani for his contribution to the emergency fund.

“Thank you Afghanistan, for contributing USD 1 million to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund in solidarity with our South Asian neighbourhood. Tashakkur President Ashraf Ghani,”
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Besides Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal have contributed to the fund.

Addressing SAARC leaders and representatives on 15 March, Modi had proposed an emergency fund with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India.

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...