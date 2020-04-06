Plan to Contain COVID’s Economic Impact on War Footing: PM to Mins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 6 April, asked Union ministers to prepare a plan for their respective ministries to contain the economic impact of COVID-19 on a war footing, while asserting that this crisis is an opportunity to boost the ''Make-in-India'' initiative and reduce dependence on other countries.

Modi asked each ministry to identify 10 key decisions and 10 priority areas of focus once the 21-day lockdown ends, while chairing a meeting of the council of ministers, held for the first time via video-conferencing amid the country wide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

According to an official statement, Modi told the ministers,