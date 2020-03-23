Ensure No Impact on Production of Essential Items: PM to India Inc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 23 March, asked captains of India Inc to ensure that the production of essential items is not impacted in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and there is no hoarding and black marketing.

During his interaction with leaders of India Inc, the prime minister also asked them to allow employees to work from home, said an official release.

"The impact on the economy will be felt for some time to come," said Modi as he exhorted India Inc to adopt a humanitarian approach and not to cut down on the workforce in spite of the COVID-19 negative impact on their businesses.