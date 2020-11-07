Bihar Polls: PM Modi, Tejashwi Urge People to Vote In Final Phase

Meanwhile, RJD leader and chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav asked people to participate in the “festival of democracy.”

“I appeal to everyone to participate in this festival of democracy and cast their votes. In this election, Bihar will take decision on its future. Nitishji is tired and he is unable to handle the state,” Tejashwi said.

LJP’s Chirag Paswan said that people are connecting with his party’s “Bihar first, Bihari first” campaign.

“The way people are connecting with 'Bihar first, Bihari first', I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitishji will never become the CM: Chirag Paswan,” the LJP chief said.