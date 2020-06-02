Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 2 June, said that there are five elements that make India great – ‘Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation’ – during his address for Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) annual session, marking 125 years of the body.“I would rather go beyond ‘Getting Growth Back’ and I would say, yes, we will definitely get our growth back,” said PM Modi, sharing his vision.“Today, on one hand, we’ve to save the lives of our countrymen and on the other hand, we have to stabilize the country’s economy. In this situation, CII has started the talk of ‘Getting Growth Back’ and I congratulate all the people of the Indian industry for this.” PM Narendra ModiThe CII is a non-government, non-profit organisation which seeks to sustain an economic environment conducive to India's development through partnership with the government and civil society.The prime minister’s address comes at a time when India's GDP growth has slumped to 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 and the annual growth rate for 2019-20 dropped to 4.2 percent – considered the lowest in 11 years. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.