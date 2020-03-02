‘Thinking of Giving Up My Social Media Accounts’: Tweets PM Modi
Whether the PM is thinking of quitting social media for good or just for Sunday is not clear.
Whether the PM is thinking of quitting social media for good or just for Sunday is not clear.(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

‘Thinking of Giving Up My Social Media Accounts’: Tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday, 2 March, with a somewhat cryptic tweet, saying, “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.”

Modi has an active presence across the various social media platforms, which he has effectively used to convey his government’s policy decisions.

