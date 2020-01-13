Chidambaram Challenges Modi, Says PM Should Have TV Q&A on CAA
Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not talking to his critics, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday, 13 January, urged him to select five critics and have a televised question and answer session on CAA so that people can reach their own conclusions on the amended citizenship law.
The Congress leader said he hoped that the prime minister would respond favourably to his suggestion.
"PM talks from high platforms to silent audiences and does not take questions. We talk through the media and are willing to take questions from media persons," he added.
PM Should Have Televised Q and A
"The only way out is for the PM to select five of his most articulate critics and have a televised Q and A session with them. Let the people listen to the discussion and reach their conclusions on CAA," he said.
Chidmbaram's suggestion comes after Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, 11 January, termed the CAA a "discriminatory and divisive" law whose "sinister" purpose was to divide people on religious lines, and asserted that the NPR (National Population Register) in form and content was "disguised NRC (National Register of Citizens)".
