PM Modi Holds Meet with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh & NSA Ajit Doval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday, 29 June, to discuss futuristic defence challenges and deliberate over arming the Indian defence forces with modern equipment, ANI reported sources as saying.

The meeting came three days after two drone attacks in the technical area of the Jammu Air Force Station.

According to a report by NDTV, the Jammu incident and events that followed were also discussed at the meeting on Tuesday.

In the attacks, which ocurred during the early hours of Sunday, two Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries, and one blast had caused minor damage to the roof of a building.