PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Ganga Expressway, Connecting East-West UP
The highway will also feature a 3.5km long airstrip for emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on 18 December.
The 594-km long expressway will start near Bijauli village in Meerut, pass through Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and end at Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.
"Maa Ganga is the source of all auspiciousness and progress. Similarly, the Ganga Expressway will also open new doors for UP's progress."Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
Costing over 36,200 Crore rupees, this will be the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh yet, connecting its eastern and western regions.
According to the PM, an industrial corridor has been proposed to be built along the expressway.
PM Modi said that besides helping with socio-economic development, the highways and newly built airports will also aid in "saving people's time", "increase convenience", and "adequate use of resources of Uttar Pradesh".
He went on to take a dig at the opposition parties by claiming that the building of highways and airports show how the tax payers' money is being used properly.
"You have seen how your money was being used before. But today, the money of Uttar Pradesh's people is being used for its development."Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
This project comes a month after PM Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway in UP's Sultanpur district.
