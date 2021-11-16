'Special Day for UP's Growth': PM Modi to Inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway Today

Following the inauguration, which will also be attended by CM Yogi Adityanath, Modi will witness an Airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the Expressway.

As per an official press release, the air strip will enable landing/take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergencies.

The 341-km long begins from village Chaudsarai in Lucknow and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway No. 31– 18 km east of UP-Bihar border.

The expressway is 6-lane wide which can be expanded to 8-lane in future.