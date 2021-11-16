'Special Day for UP's Growth': PM Modi to Inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway Today
The PM stated that the project will bring "multiple benefits for UP’s economic and social progress."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, 16 November.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, the PM stated that this is a "special day for UP's growth trajectory" and the project will bring "multiple benefits for UP’s economic and social progress."
Following the inauguration, which will also be attended by CM Yogi Adityanath, Modi will witness an Airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the Expressway.
As per an official press release, the air strip will enable landing/take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergencies.
The 341-km long begins from village Chaudsarai in Lucknow and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway No. 31– 18 km east of UP-Bihar border.
The expressway is 6-lane wide which can be expanded to 8-lane in future.
"Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur," the press release states.
