PM Modi Inaugurates 216-Feet Tall 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad

Subsequently, PM Modi went on to say that India is presently working together for the development of all sans discrimination. He also reportedly credited certain government schemes like Pucca houses, Ujjwala connections, Jan Dhan accounts, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as having strengthened Dalits, the backward classes, and the deprived.

The statue is reported to have been made of ‘panchaloha’: a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. Further, it has been placed on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi'.



Meanwhile, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was absent from all the events PM Modi attended in the city, and was reportedly not even present to welcome him on landing. Even as this comes amid the CM’s mounting attacks against the PM, the CM’s office have attributed the same to him running a fever.



