Empires Built on Terror Can Dominate, But Are Temporary: PM Modi

His remarks came as the world witnesses Taliban's astonishing takeover of Afghanistan.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
"Destructive forces and those who follow the ideology of creating empires out of terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is never permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, 20 August.

His remarks came amid Taliban's astonishing takeover of Afghanistan.

PM Modi was speaking at a virtual event organised for inaugurating projects of Gujarat's Somnath temple.

He added, "Somnath temple was destroyed many times, idols were desecrated and attempts were made to wipe out its existence. But it came up in its full glory after every destructive attack, which gives self-confidence to us."

