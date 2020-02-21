Bush Got Biryani, Obama Got Kebab – What Could Be on Trump’s Menu?
Arshi Qureshi
India

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting India on 24-25 February, and this visit has been generating a lot of attention.

President Trump and the first lady will arrive in the national capital on Tuesday, 25 February. Later in the afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a lavish lunch for the esteemed guests.

After high-level meetings with various dignitaries, Trump will move to Rashtrapati Bhavan for the lavish dinner which will be hosted by President Ramnath Kovind, reported news agency ANI.

Trump's diet has been subject to debate numerous time and now, it will be interesting to see what Prime Minister Narendra Modi serves President Trump.

So, before the official menu is out, we’re left to wonder that could be on Trump’s menu during his India visit.

Perhaps a look at the menus of previous US presidents who visited India will help draw some conclusion.

George W Bush’s Visit in 2006

When former US President George Bush and his wife Laura visited India in 2006, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hosted lunch for George Bush in Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel, the power lunch included curries, biryani and seafood. Alphonso mangoes from Maharashtra were served as part of desserts, reported India Today.

Former US President George W Bush with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2006 at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Obama’s 2010 Visit

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama had his maiden visit to India in 2010, they were hosted at a banquet in Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Former US President Barack Obama with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during State Dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2010
The Obamas feasted on chicken shami kebab, achari fish tikka, pista murgh, palak papri chaat and pineapple halwa (pudding) and puran poli (a sweet dish), reported Deccan Chronicles.

Barack Obama’s Visit in 2015

Obama and Michelle, during their second visit to India in 2015, feasted on mustard fish curry, gushtaba (pounded mutton dumplings cooked in yogurt), and achari paneer (cottage cheese cooked with traditional pickle).

Former US President Barack Obama with Prime Minister Modi during a state dinner hosted by former President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhawan in 2015.
The Obamas dined with President Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, decorated in honour of Republic Day.

Image posted by President Trump during 2016 US election campaign
Trump is known to be a fan of McDonalds and KFC, and reports have it that he takes diet coke for breakfast and loves meatloaf for lunch. Now let’s wait and see what comes on Trump’s menu during his India visit.

