‘Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’: PM Gives 2021 Mantra for COVID Vaccination

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, PM Modi said that ‘rumours’ are being spread in the country lately way too quickly.

“In our country, rumours spread quickly. Different people for their personal gains or due to irresponsible behaviour spread various rumours. Maybe rumours will be spread when vaccination begins, some have already begun,” he said.

“I appeal to the people of the country that fight against COVID-19 is the one against an unknown enemy. Be careful about such rumours and as responsible citizens refrain from forwarding messages on social media without checking,” PM Modi said, as quoted by ANI.

PM Modi’s comments on vaccine come just a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met on Wednesday to consider the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) request of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech Pvt Ltd, following which it was decided that the SEC will convene again on 1 January 2021.