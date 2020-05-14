PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 with Bill Gates Via Video Conference
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 14 May interacted with Bill Gates, founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, via video conference, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Gates and PM Modi discussed global response to COVID-19 and importance of global co-ordination on scientific innovation and research and development to combat pandemic, the PMO said.
“PM appreciated health related work being done by Gates Foundation not only in India but also in many other parts of world, including for coordinating global response to COVID-19,” the PMO said.
