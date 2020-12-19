Modi To Deliver Key Address at ASSOCHAM, To Award Ratan Tata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India’s (Assocham) foundation week on Saturday, 19 December, at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata early Saturday morning for a two-day visit to take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) affairs in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

The theme of the programme organised by Assocham is, ‘India’s resilience: Atmanirbhar roadmap towards $5 trillion economy.’

Assocham represents the interests of trade and commerce in India and acts as an interface between issues and initiatives with a goal to promote both domestic and international trade and reduce trade barriers.