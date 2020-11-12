PM Modi Co-Chairs ASEAN-India Summit; Stresses Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, is virtually co-chairing the 17th ASEAN-India Summit that began on Thursday, 12 November.

Speaking at the summit, PM Modi said that the Strategic Partnership of India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is based on the shared historical, geographical and cultural heritage, adding that ASEAN has been the core of India’s Act East Policy from the very beginning.