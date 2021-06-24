'Grassroots Democracy' is Priority: Modi After Meeting J&K Leaders
“Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen," PM Modi said.
Shortly after a meeting with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, 24 June, tweeted that the meeting was “an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K".
Sharing photographs from the meeting the PM also said that their priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K.
“Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K’s development trajectory.”
PM Modi also said:
“Our democracy’s biggest strength is the ability to sit across a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, specially the youth who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled.”
The all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir concluded after more than three hours on Thursday, 24 June, with the attendees later telling the media that the Centre expressed its commitment to the restoration of statehood.
