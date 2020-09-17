PM Modi Celebrates 70th Birthday; Wishes Pour in from All Corners

Wishes came pouring in from around the world as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday, 17 September.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other prominent dignitaries tweeted their greetings.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader of the country, who is devoted to the nation's service and poor welfare, Happy Birthday Modi ji, the country has got leadership that connected the deprived class with the mainstream of development and laid the foundation of a strong India,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.