PM Modi Celebrates 70th Birthday; Wishes Pour in from All Corners
Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.
Wishes came pouring in from around the world as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday, 17 September.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other prominent dignitaries tweeted their greetings.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader of the country, who is devoted to the nation's service and poor welfare, Happy Birthday Modi ji, the country has got leadership that connected the deprived class with the mainstream of development and laid the foundation of a strong India,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings to PM Narendra Modi. He tweeted saying that India has benefited tremendously from PM Modi’s astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action.
President Ram Nath Kovind’s tweet said that PM Modi has “presented an ideal of loyalty in India's life-values and democratic tradition. My best wishes and prayers are that God always keeps you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services.”
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said in a tweet that PM Modi’s leadership has enhanced India’s standing on the world stage. S Jaishankar wished PM Modi good health and many more years in service of the nation.
“Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also wished the prime minister. He said that PM Narendra Modi is “a steadfast leader with immense clarity, he has transformed the lives of Indians through his policies of inclusive & sustainable development.”
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also conveyed his good wishes through a video message. He said: “Happy birthday to our dearest Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Thank you for restoring people’s faith in democracy and it’s political leadership due to your unblemished ethics and high morality.”
World Leaders Wish PM Modi
“I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda," says President Putin.
Wishing P Modi, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that Nepal “will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between the two countries.”
Meanwhile, the BJP has organised several events across the country to celebrate the prime minister’s birthday. A 70 kg laddu has also been prepared to celebrate the occasion.
To observe PM Modi’s birthday, the BJP has also undertaken a week-long Seva Saptah – a drive which started from 14 September and will continue till 20 September.
