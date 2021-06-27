Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Warns People Against Vaccine Hesitancy
The Prime Minister gave his mother's example as he urged people to get vaccinated.
Addressing the people on his weekly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed vaccine hesitancy and urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in large numbers.
Citing the Centre's efforts to ramp up India's vaccination drive, the Prime Minister gave his mother's and his own example as he underlined the important of vaccination in India's fight against COVID-19.
PM Modi began his address by remembering legendary athlete Milkha Singh who lost his life to COVID earlier this month. "When he (Milkha Singh) was hospitalised, I got a chance to speak to him, I had requested him to motivate the athletes going for Tokyo Olympics," the PM said.
The prime minister also said that COVID-19 is the worst pandemic India has faced in the last 100 years as he thanked the frontline workers in their efforts to combat the virus. PM Modi also interacted with a locomotive pilot, an oxygen container driver and a captain of IAF who are supplying Oxygen to hospitals.
The 78th episode of this programme was live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP's) YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office.
