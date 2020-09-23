Time to Be Future-Ready, Future-Fit: PM Modi to IIT-Guwahati Grads

Stressing the need for research, Modi said that the NEP proposed a National Research Foundation to enrich the culture of research in the country.

“I’m certain that research will become a habit for everyone. It will become a part of your thought process,” the PM said.

He also sought to connected the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative to education. “You are well aware of the importance of education for a self-reliant India. The new NEP is only for youths like you in the 21st century -- those who will lead the world and make India a global leader in science and technology,” he told the attendees at the convocation.