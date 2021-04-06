False Narratives Around CAA, Farm Laws: PM on BJP’s Foundation Day

The address coincides with the ongoing Assembly elections in states of Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The PM went on to say that it was “unfortunate that some people call BJP a poll-winning machine; they don't understand Indian democracy's maturity.”

“Truth is that the BJP is not a 'poll winning machine', but a movement that connects with people,” he added.

The BJP was first founded by Syama Prasad Mukherjee as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951. Later in 1977, it merged with several political parties to form the Janata Party.

The national executive council of the Janata Party went on to ban its members from being 'dual members' of the party and the RSS, making former Jana Sangh members leave and forming a new political party. Thus, the BJP came into existence on 6 April, 1980.

“BJP not only represents national interest but is also a party of regional aspirations,” the PM claimed.