'An Inspiration': PM Modi Lauds Medical Fraternity on Doctors' Day
PM Modi noted that an amount of over Rs 2 lakh crore has been allocated as part of the healthcare budget.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the medical fraternity on Thursday, 1 July, to commemorate National Doctors' Day as the country continued to face the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) first observed Doctors' Day in 1991 to commemorate the celebrated doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was born on 1 July, and died on the same day, 80 years later.
This year, PM expressed gratitude towards the tireless work of healthcare professionals and said, "The way our doctors have served the country is an inspiration in itself. I pay my gratitude to all doctors on behalf of all 130 crore Indians."
He added, "We have now come up with a Credit Guarantee Scheme of Rs 50,000 crore to strengthen health infrastructure in areas where there is a shortage of health facilities," and noted that an amount of over Rs 2 lakh crore has been allocated as part of the healthcare budget.
The PM also paid tributes to the professionals who lost their lives amid the health crisis and lauded them, "When the country is fighting a major battle against COVID, the doctors have saved lakhs of lives. Several doctors have even sacrificed themselves in their tireless efforts. I pay my tributes to all these souls," he said.
Expressing his commitment towards safeguarding the doctor's in the country, the PM added, "We are also providing free insurance cover to our COVID warriors."
The PM also stressed the importance of Yoga in his address and iterated its connection to health and wellness. "When doctors study Yoga, the entire world takes it more seriously. Can IMA take these studies forward in mission mode?" he asked.
