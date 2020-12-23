PM Modi’s Silence on AMU Police Violence Not A Surprise: Scholars

S Irfan Habib, historian & former Maulana Azad Chair at National University of Educational Planning and Administration, New Delhi, said that Modi’s silence on police violence doesn’t come as a surprise.

“I knew he won’t comment on this because he has hardly made comments on what the UP CM is doing, what is going on inside AMU.”



Many in the right wing have long demanded revoking the minority status of AMU. Students had submitted a charter of demands asking the Centre to support the minority character of the institution.

Shahid Siddiqui opined that PM Modi’s speech was not aimed at just the thousands of students of the university but lakhs of alumni living across the world. “These alumni members are now in positions of power in important Muslim-majority countries. They are very instrumental in international ties with India.”

Another topic that was criticised was the prime minister’s comments on the education and welfare of female Muslim students.

“School dropout rate among Muslim girls was more than 70 percent and this situation persisted for 70 years. After the Swachh Bharat Mission built toilets in villages and toilets for school-going girls, this rate has fallen to nearly 30 percent,” he said.



Several scholars slammed the PM, saying for decades women have been seeking education from the university and excelling in various fields across the world.