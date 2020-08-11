PM Kisan Scheme Sixth Installment Released, Check Helpline Numbers
Check important helpline numbers to contact if you have not received your installment under the PM-Kisan scheme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 8 August, released the financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund on Sunday and also released the sixth installment of funds of Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.
The Union Cabinet has approved the Central Sector Scheme of financing facility under "Agriculture Infrastructure Fund" of Rs 1 lakh crore. The fund will catalyse the creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets such as cold storage, collection centres, processing units, the government said.
These assets will enable farmers to get greater value for their produce, as they will be able to store and sell at higher prices, reduce wastage, and increase processing and value addition, they added.
The beneficiaries of the scheme will include farmers, Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), Marketing Cooperative Societies, Farmer Producer Organization Scheme (FPOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs), Joint Liability Groups (JLG), Multipurpose Cooperative Societies, agri-entrepreneurs, startups, Central or state agencies and local bodies sponsored by public-private partnership projects.
Important Helpline Numbers and Information
PM Modi in his address mentioned that if the installment under the scheme has not been received by the eligible beneficiary, they can call the following phone numbers to verify their details and receive the amount:
- PM Kisan Helpline number: 155261
- PM Kisan Toll Free number: 18001155266
- PM Kisan Landline number: 011-23381092, 23382401
- Alternate Helpline number: 0120-6025109
The PM added that beneficiaries can also contact the district agriculture office or contact the Union Ministry of Agriculture directly: ict@gov.in
The scheme has contributed to farmers’ income during the COVID-19 pandemic through the release of nearly Rs 22,000 crore.
(With inputs from IANS)
