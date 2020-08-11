PM Kisan Scheme Sixth Installment Released, Check Helpline Numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 8 August, released the financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund on Sunday and also released the sixth installment of funds of Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Central Sector Scheme of financing facility under "Agriculture Infrastructure Fund" of Rs 1 lakh crore. The fund will catalyse the creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets such as cold storage, collection centres, processing units, the government said.

These assets will enable farmers to get greater value for their produce, as they will be able to store and sell at higher prices, reduce wastage, and increase processing and value addition, they added.