PM KISAN 15th installment Released: Steps To Check Online Beneficiary Status

PM KISAN 15th Installment: The Pradhan Mantri (PM) Kisan Samman Nidhi 15th installment of Rs 18 crore has been released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 15 November 2023, at the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'. Previously, the 14th installment of PM KISAN worth Rs 17 crore was issued on 27 July. As per the scheme, eligible farmers will receive an installment of Rs 2000 in their registered bank accounts.
The PM Kisan Yojana came into effect from 1 December 2018 and has been designed specifically for the farmers to meet their agricultural needs. According to this central government scheme, all the land-holding farmers will get a yearly amount of Rs 6,000 in their bank accounts. This amount will be provided in three equal installments (one every 4 months).
Who Is Eligible for PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Scheme?
The people who are eligible for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme include farmers who have cultivable lands registered on their names. State and central government employees, Institutional land holders, working or retired officers, pensioners receiving an amount of more than Rs 10,000 per month are exempted from the benefits of the PM-KISAN Scheme.
Steps To Check Online Status of PM KISAN Scheme
To check whether you have received the PM KISAN installment in your bank account or not follow the steps below.
Visit the official website, pmkisan.gov.in.
On the appeared home page, go to the farmers corner and click on the option that reads as "Beneficiary Status."
Enter the details and hit the 'Get Data' option.
Your PM KISAN Scheme status will be displayed on your computer screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for reference.
