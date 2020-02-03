‘Plenty of Proof Kejriwal Is a Terrorist’: BJP Leader Javadekar

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, had addressed the media over BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s remarks where he had called him a “terrorist” and accused him on inciting violence in the National Capital.

Verma, addressing an election meeting in Madipur Assembly constituency, reportedly said: "Kejriwal jaise natwarlal, Kejriwal jaise atankwadi is desh mein chhupe baithe hain (Natwarlals and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding in this country.)"

Later, Verma said his statement was distorted by Kejriwal and his party and alleged the AAP chief was an expert in "creating drama".

(With inputs from ANI)