On Friday, 5 June, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to help preserve our biodiversity, and said that we all need to collectively work towards ensuring that "the flora and fauna thrive".He had also addressed the issue of preserving our biodiversity in his 'Mann Ki Baat' episode which he added to his tweet. According to an IANS report, in the excerpt he said, "The theme for this year's 'World Environment Day' is biodiversity. This theme is especially pertinent in the current circumstances. During lockdown in the last few weeks the pace of life may have slowed down a bit but it has also given us an opportunity to introspect upon the rich diversity of nature or biodiversity around us. Much of the avian fauna had disappeared due to sound and air pollution, and now after years, people can once again listen to their melodic chirping in their homes."He also spoke about water conservation in the episode. "Every drop has to be saved! How do we save rainwater in each and every village? The traditional conservation methods are in the form of very simple remedies, and employing these we can tap the water. If the water is retained for five days or a week, not only will it quench the thirst of Mother Earth, it will seep into the ground, and the same percolated water will become endowed with the power of life and therefore, in this rainy season, all of us should strive to save water, conserve water," he said.Minister of Environment's MessageAccording to a report by ANI, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on World Environment day said India was able to preserve "8% of the world's biodiversity." He said, "India has been able to preserve 8% of world's biodiversity. This is no small feat. India has been able to prove that here is a country that can preserve despite constraints."He added, "I appeal to all city corporations to map the forest/degraded land in cities and if that is reserved for creating urban forests, then, it will become a people's movement."