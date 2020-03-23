‘Save Yourself, Follow Instructions’: PM on COVID-19 Lockdown
On Monday, 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the state governments to get the rules and laws followed, claiming “people are not taking the lockdown seriously”.
PM Modi tweeted that “Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed”
Delhi was put under lockdown at 6 am on Monday, 23 March, in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The lockdown will continue till midnight on 31 March, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Sunday increased to 30, even as the Delhi Health Department issued an order saying people violating the prescribed norms shall face punishment.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)