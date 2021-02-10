Plea To Convert INS Viraat Into a Museum, SC Stays Dismantling

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 10 February stayed the dismantling of the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat, after hearing a petition by a firm seeking to convert the ship into a maritime museum and multi-functional adventure centre.

The Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier 'INS Viraat' sailed for the Alang port in Gujarat in December 2020, the country's biggest ‘graveyard’ for decommissioned ships.

The vessel was bought by Shri Ram Green Ship Recycling Industries Ltd, Gujarat, for Rs 38.50 crore in an auction conducted by MSTC Ltd.