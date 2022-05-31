Plea in SC Against Assam Govt's Decision To Convert Madrasas to General Schools

An appeal was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 31 May, against an order by the Gauhati High Court, which upheld the Assam Repealing Act, 2020, according to which all government-funded madrasas were to be converted into regular schools in Assam.

On 4 February, the Gauhati High Court had dismissed a plea which challenged the validity of the Act, saying that changes brought about by the government were applicable to provincialised (government-funded) madrasas alone, and not private or community madrasas.

The plea against the Act, filed by Md Imad Uddin Barbhuiya, stated, "The appeal was filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed stated that High Court had erroneously observed that the 'Petitioner Madrasas being government schools, and wholly maintained by the State through provincialisation are hit by Article 28(1) of the Constitution of India and as such, cannot be permitted to impart religious instruction'," news agency ANI reported.