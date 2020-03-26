COVID-19 Lockdown: SC Plea Seeks Imposition of Financial Emergency

The petition, filed by Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC), has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced countrywide lockdown for 21 days during which several restrictions have been put in place.

“Divergence of steps taken by different authorities are causing confusion and lawlessness (which) in no way can be solution to a problem as grave as COVID-19. Due to the lockdown, the economic activities have come to a standstill,”

“Hence, it is most humbly submitted that financial emergency needs to be imposed in the country under Article 360 of the Constitution of India,” said the plea, filed through advocate Virag Gupta.

It has also sought a direction to the Centre to suspend collection of utility bills like that of electricity, water, gas, telephone, internet and EMI payments during the period of lockdown.