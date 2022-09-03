Plea in Court Claims That Jama Masjid Shamsi in Badaun Is Shiva Temple

A plea has been filed in a court in Budaun claiming that Jama Masjid Shamsi in Badaun city is a temple of Lord Shiva and seeking permission for followers of the Sanatan Dharma to offer prayers at the site, a lawyer for the petitioners said on Saturday, 3 September.

A separate application has been filed in the matter urging the court to appoint a commission for a survey of the site.

Civil judge (senior division) Vijay Gupta took up the matter on Friday, 2 September and directed the Intezamia Committee managing the Shamsi Jama Masjid to present its side on 15 September, when the court will next hear the matter.