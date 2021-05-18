Plasma Dropped From COVID Guidelines: What About HCQ, Ivermectin?

Late on Monday, 17 May, an advisory from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) finally dropped the use of convalescent plasma from the recommended treatment guidelines for COVID-19.

Scientists and public health experts have been egging on the government to revise their guidelines and use “evidence-based treatment options.”

Just last week, Indian healthcare professionals – including Dr Soumyadeep Bhaumik, Dr Gagandeep Kang, Dr Soumitra Pathare and Dr Shahid Jameel – wrote an open letter to the government calling out the “irrational and non-scientific use of convalescent plasma for COVID-19.”