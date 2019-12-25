Pinjra Tod Burns Symbolic Placard on Manusmriti Dahan Diwas

Around 30 protesters observed Manusmriti Dahan Diwas by burning a symbolic placard outside the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office in Delhi’s Jhandewalan on Wednesday, 25 December. The protest, organised by Pinjra Tod – a Delhi-based women’s collective fighting against regressive hostel rules – started off with slogans, followed by a march to Ambedkar Bhavan, located a couple of kilometres away.

Arya, a student, said that mostly female students participated in the protest to mark a similar act of Manusmriti burning by BR Ambedkar in 1927.