Pinarayi Writes To PM Modi on Kerala Gold Smuggling Probe

Pinarayi also added that the ED had ‘crossed all limits’ and issued summons to the CEO of LIFE Mission and asked him to produce all documents related to the project without being specific, which goes against principles laid out by the Supreme Court with regard to requisitioning of documents through summons, the letter adds.

Besides this, the ED has also asked for “all documents of Kerala government’s projects, such as K-FON (a project to provide free internet to poorer sections of the society), Electric Vehicle Policy, etc.,” the letter states. The letter also states that a ‘roving’ enquiry has been initiated into the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which funds development projects in the state.

“Instead of conducting an effective and coordinated enquiry into the gold smuggling case, the state government has been doing everything else. In a co-operative federal set up, the central investigating agencies will have to follow the contours of constitutional division of powers,” the letter stated.

Roving and fishing “enquiries with the intention of fault-finding is not within the province of the central investigating agencies,” the letter added. The CM also said that such a manner of investigation would lead to a “total loss of credibility" of these agencies.

“I am bringing these facts to your kind attention for your intervention so that coercive steps are taken at least at this juncture,” the letter concluded.