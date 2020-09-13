Photography & Video Allowed, DGCA Clarifies In-Flight Rules

In a clarification letter, the Directorate of Civil Aviation on Sunday said that there's no ban on selfie or videography onboard flight for passengers.

As per its circular dated 9 December 2004, “a bona fide passenger travelling in an aircraft engaged in scheduled air transport services may do still and video photography from inside such an aircraft while in flight; take off and landing.”

However, flyers can't use recording equipments, “which imperils or compromises air safety; violates prevalent norms; creates chaos or disruption during operation of flight or expressly prohibited by crew,” the clarification stated.