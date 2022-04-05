Petrol & Diesel Prices Hiked for 13th Time in 2 Weeks, Up By Nearly Rs 10
The net price hike in the prices of petrol and diesel for the past 2 weeks now stands at Rs 9.20 a litre.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Tuesday, 5 April, by 80 paise a litre each, making this the 13th increase in less than two weeks.
The net price hike in the prices of petrol and diesel for the past two weeks now stands at Rs 9.20 a litre.
Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 104.61 per litre and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively in Delhi. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel rates stand at Rs 119.67 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 103.92 (increased by 85 paise).
On Monday, 4 April, the cost of petrol and diesel was elevated by Rs 40 paise per litre for each.
The 13th increase in prices comes after a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on 22 March. The successive hikes come merely weeks after Assembly election results were announced on 10 March for five states in the country.
The Congress party had announced on 26 March that it would launch 'Mehengai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' a three-phase nation-wide protest against the escalating rise in fuel prices between 31 March and 7 April.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently linked this surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has caused in the supply chain of fuel. Crude oil prices have been volatile on fears of tight supplies due to sanctions against Russia.
"Even in 1951, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru could say that Korean war can affect Indian inflation. I'll have to say, war anywhere can affect us. Today in a globally connected world, it will definitely affect," she had said.
