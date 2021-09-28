Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked As Crude Oil Nears $80 per Barrel

Petrol price on Tuesday, 28 September, was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise, PTI reported. For the first time in three years, international oil prices, too, neared $80 per barrel mark.

According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, the price of petrol increased to Rs 101.39 a litre in Delhi from Rs 101.19 and Rs 107.47 per litre in Mumbai.

Diesel rates reached Rs 89.57 a litre in Delhi and Rs 97.21 in Mumbai.

Statewise prices differ due to the incidence of local taxes.