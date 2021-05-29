Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked; Mumbai Breaches Rs 100 Mark

Mumbai has become the first metro city that is selling petrol at over Rs 100 per litre to consumers. Maintaining the price rise momentum, oil companies raised the price of petrol and diesel again on Saturday, 29 May, by 25-30 paise per litre.

With this, petrol prices rose 25 paise per litre in Mumbai taking up retail price there from Rs 99.94 per litre a day earlier to Rs 100.19 per litre on Saturday.

Diesel prices in the city is also the highest among metro cities at Rs 92.17 per litre, increasing by 30 paise from previous level on Saturday.