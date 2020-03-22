Petrol Bombs Hurled at Shaheen Bagh & Jamia Anti-CAA Protest Sites
Petrol bombs were thrown at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia anti-CAA protest sites by unidentified miscreants on Sunday, 22 March.
On Sunday, 22 March, as citizens across the country observe 14 hours of voluntary shutdown alias ‘Janata Curfew’ in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, some unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia anti-CAA protest sites.

Protesters doused the fire and no injury has been reported.

The attacks came after many protesters decided to stay home in wake of the coronavirus pandemic as only five to ten women were spotted at the protest site on Sunday, 22 March, sitting under the tents at a safe distance from each other. 

Following the attack at Jamia square, the Jamia Coordination Committee also released a statement saying that some miscreant fired and threw a petrol bomb at anti-CAA protest site.

“As per CCTV Footage, the man was dressed like a delivery boy with a helmet and had three bags on his bike, due to which the number plate of his bike was not visible,” the statement said.

