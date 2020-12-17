Pesticide Particles May Have Caused Eluru Mystery Illness: AP Govt

After almost two weeks of speculation, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and other science institutes have found that pesticide particles could be the cause of the mystery illness in Eluru, West Godavari district. However, more research is required to establish how these pesticide particles entered the human body. One person has died and over 600 residents fell ill in Eluru due to the mystery illness.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday said, “Experts from AIIMS and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology have opined that particles of pesticides are the reason for Eluru's mysterious illness. The experts pointed out that a long-term study is required to find out how those particle materials could have entered into the human bodies. The CM has tasked the further study on the case to AIIMS and IICT.”