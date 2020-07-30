3 Jawans of 4 Assam Rifles Killed by Local Terror Group in Manipur
According to ANI, the terrorists first carried out an IED blast and then fired at the troops.
- At least three personnel from 4 Assam Rifles unit lost their lives and four were injured in an ambush by terrorists from the local group People’s Liberation Army in Chandel district, Manipur near the border with Myanmar, ANI reported quoting sources on Thursday, 30 July.
- Reinforcements have been rushed to the area, which is 100 km from Imphal.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
Published: 30 Jul 2020, 06:36 AM IST
