Personal Data of 45L Ex-Servicemen for ECHS Missing, Cops File FIR

The ministry has alleged that Score Information Technology (SITL) was given a five-year contract in 2010 for the development of smart cards for ECHS but after the expiry of contract in 2015, the company did not return the database, source code, keys and computer applications, the file notings show.

The ministry claimed that neither did the STIL return the personal database, nor did it confirm that they are not holding it and also alleged that the company has also not returned source codes and key, necessary to make changes in the database, it says.

The company, in response to a legal notice from the ministry, has strongly denied the allegations, saying the data has been returned, the notings show.