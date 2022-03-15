Perarivalan Released on Bail After 31 Years; Only Interim Relief, Says Mother

Periarivalan’s death sentence, awarded in 1999, along with that of Nalini, Murugan, and Santhan, was commuted to life imprisonment, citing delays and based on their mercy pleas filed in the Supreme Court in 2014.

In 2017, a former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official admitted to omitting a crucial part of Periravalan’s confessional statement, adding strength to Perarivalan’s remission plea. The officer, Thiagarajan, who had earlier recorded the confession, said that he had failed to record that Perarivalan was unaware of the purpose of the two batteries he was asked to purchase. The official also said that Periravalan did not know the purpose of the use of the batteries, which was revealed after the investigation. He had expressed remorse that Perarivalan had to languish in jail for two decades.