‘95 Percent People Don’t Need Petrol’: UP Minister Says in Face of Record Highs
UP minister Upendra Tiwari said, "If we compare it to per capita income, prices of petrol and diesel are very low.”
In view of the record breaking highs of petrol and fuel prices, Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari claimed on Thursday, 21 October, that 95 percent people do not need petrol, as “there are now a handful of people who use four-wheelers and need petrol”, news agency ANI reported.
While addressing a gathering in UP’s Jalaun, Tiwari asserted that the opposition doesn’t have any matters on which it can target the government.
He further said in Hindi, "You take figures from before and after 2014. The per capita income has more than doubled after Modi ji's and Yogi ji's governments were formed."
"There are now a handful of people who use four-wheelers and need petrol. Today there are 95 percent people in the society who do not need petrol."
Meanwhile, the price of each litre of petrol in Lucknow was at Rs 103.18, while in Mumbai, the rate stands at Rs 112.44 per litre for petrol and Rs 103.26 for diesel.
Tiwari further reasoned, "The government has given free vaccines to more than 100 crore people. It has given free COVID treatment. Medicines are being distributed from door to door.”
“Free medicine, free education, free sinchai, and free kadhai. All of this the government has given for free. Compared to other states, fuel prices in Uttar Pradesh and the country have only risen slightly.”
When asked if the prices have increased due to the free items, Tiwari concluded, "It (petrol and diesel prices) hasn’t increased anywhere. If we compare it to per capita income, prices of petrol and diesel are very low.”
Earlier, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli had also reasoned, "Fuel prices aren't high but include the tax levied. You must've taken a free vaccine, where will the money come from? You haven't paid the money, this is how it was collected."
(With inputs from ANI.)
