‘People Died Before Me’: Lucknow Photojournalist’s Horrific Tales

“Muskuriye ki aap Lucknow mein hain...(Smile, now that you are in Lucknow...)” is an ancient quote associated with the city.

However, the saying doesn’t sound as appealing owing to the current COVID-19 situation in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

“The city has lost a lot,” says Sumit Kumar in a conversation with The Quint, as he captures the devastating scenes around him amid the crisis.